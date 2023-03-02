Chicago detective justified in fatal shooting of robbery suspect

A prosecutor said Thursday that no charges will be filed against a suburban Chicago police detective who shot and killed a robbery suspect who had wounded him in a shootout.

Lombard Detective Ryan Postel was legally justified in shooting suspect Pierre Thompson while investigating the robbery at a retail store on Dec. 8, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced.

Thompson was shot in the right chest, the upper left arm and in the right back, Berlin said.

While reponding, Postal yelled "hands" at Thompson to get him to show his hands, but Thompson raised a pistol, fired six shots at Postal and his partner and continued to run, Berlin said. Postal then opened his door and returned fire while yelling he had been shot. Postal was struck in his right leg and had surgery for his injuries.

Lombard is about 20 miles west of Chicago.