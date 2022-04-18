Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

Chicago hotel guest gets into late-night gun fight with would-be robber

He escaped the incident with a graze wound to the head

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
A guest at a Chicago hotel exchanged gunfire with a would-be robber inside his room late Sunday night.

Police say the man, an unnamed 53-year-old, was staying at the Godfrey hotel when an unknown individual knocked on his door at 11:30 p.m. When the victim opened the door, the attacker forced his way inside, holding a gun and demanding the victim's property, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER RUN OVER WHILE TRYING TO STOP STOLEN VEHICLE

A Chicago Police officer monitors the scene after a shooting in Chicago, Illinois.

A Chicago Police officer monitors the scene after a shooting in Chicago, Illinois. (Kamil Krzacznski/AFP via Getty Images)

The victim told police the assailant began firing, and he returned fire, causing the attacker to flee the scene. The victim escaped the incident with a graze wound to the head, which was treated by first responders.

Police have made no charges in connection with the incident, according to ABC 7. It is unclear whether law enforcement has opened an investigation to find the attacker.

