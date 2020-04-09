Chicago businesses facing up to $120,000 in fines after violating coronavirus prevention measures: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Eight businesses in Chicago are now facing a total of up to $120,000 in fines after they reportedly violated Illinois’ coronavirus prevention orders.

The businesses--which include a yoga studio, CrossFit gym and cigar lounge that remained open, a grocery store that wasn’t following social distancing guidelines and a restaurant that let diners eat inside--have racked up a combined 21 citations, according to the Block Club Chicago online newspaper. City officials say they have contacted 4,000 businesses to remind them about the measures.

“We have received over 1,000 complaints just since March 21. This is a tough time for our small business community. Many of them have been asked to shutter and close, and they’re doing just that,” the website quoted Rosa Escareno, Chicago’s commissioner of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, as saying Wednesday.

“So it’s really unfair when businesses are not following the proper protocols and procedures. And it is important that we support them at this time. But if they are not doing what they are required to do then, unfortunately, my team is going to be showing up,” she added.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city will follow through on collecting fines despite the coronavirus outbreak, Block Club Chicago reports.

Illinois’ coronavirus prevention measures – which like other states, include the closure of businesses deemed non-essential – are set to last through the end of the month.

Businesses that are found ignoring them in the Windy City can be issued fines of up to $10,000 per violation, according to Block Club Chicago.

As of Thursday, statistics show Cook County, where Chicago is located, has 10,520 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 310 deaths.