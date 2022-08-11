Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago boy, 5, dies after hit-and-run on Northwest Side

Red Jeep struck child and fled northbound on 6300 block of Cicero Avenue, Chicago police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 5-year-old Chicago boy was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in the city’s Northwest Side, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. while the child was in the street in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue in the city’s Edgebrook neighborhood, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

A red Jeep driving northbound struck the boy and fled the scene, according to authorities. 

The boy was run over a second time by a Volvo driving in the same direction, police said. The Volvo driver remained at the scene.

Chicago police said the 5-year-old boy was struck and killed in the city's Edgebrook neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 5-year-old boy was struck and killed in the city's Edgebrook neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department, Facebook)

Paramedics rushed the boy to St. Francis Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

The child’s identity was not immediately released.

It was unclear whether the child was playing in or crossing the street, or whether he was alone when the accident occurred.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.