Chicago goes over 24 hours without a shooting, for the first time in several months

Chicago went more than a full day without one reported shooting-- from Sunday night into early Tuesday.

There were no reported gunshot victims from 10:02 p.m. Sunday until 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago police records.

Fourteen people were shot Sunday, the last of which was a 17-year-old on the southwest side. The boy was inside a vehicle around 10 p.m. when an SUV approached and someone inside fired shots, striking the boy in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is in good condition.

About 26 hours later, a 15-year-old boy was walking and heard gunfire. He was shot in the lower back and remains in serious condition.

The last time Chicago went so long without a reported shooting was on March 21, when the city recorded 28 hours without a shooting victim, according to WBBM Radio.

The first day Chicago did not report a shooting in 2019 was Jan. 14.

Chicago police said that as of the 12:42 a.m. shooting on Tuesday, there have been 1,924 shootings in the city in 2019 and 450 people have been killed as a result of gun violence, according to Sun-Times records.

Murders and shootings reported last month in Chicago were down from October 2018. There were 38 murders reported in October, a 20% decrease from this time last year, and shootings were down 6.2 percent.

“While we will never allow ourselves to become complacent in combating violence throughout our city, we’re encouraged to see our vision for a safer Chicago materialize,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

At the same time, 9,300 illegal guns were seized by police in 2019 as of Nov. 1. That’s a 19 percent increase from the same period last year.

Police said other crimes such as robberies, burglaries and vehicle theft were at a 20-year low through the end of October.