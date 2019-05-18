Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Chemical plant fire closes Pulaski Skyway near New York City: reports

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Traffic on a major roadway near New York City was closed in both directions Friday night after a fire at a chlorine plant in New Jersey sent a huge plume of dark smoke into the sky.

It happened near the Pulaski Skyway, the large elevated span that connects Newark and Jersey City, the two largest cities in New Jersey.

Residents in the surrounding area were being warned about "dangerous fumes" resulting from the blaze, which occurred in Kearny, a town located between the two cities, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Environmental officials across the Hudson River in New New York City were also warning residents about smoke, in a Twitter message posted shortly before 11 p.m.

The Pulaski Skyway is seen in Jersey City, N.J., on June 25, 2014. (Getty Images)

The plant was identified as Alden Leads, and is located almost directly beneath the skyway, NJ.com reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.