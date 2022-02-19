Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
North Carolina sheriff's deputy shot, taken to hospital: police

The identity of the officer and shooter are unknown

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina was shot on Saturday and transported to the hospital.

In a statement released by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office, police said that Deputy Dijon Whyms suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot during a traffic stop. 

The statement added that Whyms and a suspect exchanged fire and bath were taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is in police custody at the hospital.

Whyms, who has served with the department since 2002, is said to be in stable condition.

The incident comes the day after a sheriff's deputy in Moore County, North Carolina shot an armed person who confronted officers responding to a noise complaint.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

