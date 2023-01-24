Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

Charles Barkley is scheduled guest at WV coach Bob Huggins fish fry

WVU fish fry thrown to provide scholarships for mining engineering students

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is holding his annual charity fish fry this week.

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is scheduled to be the special guest at the sold-out event Friday night at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The Mountaineers play Auburn on Saturday.

JOHNSON AND WEST VIRGINIA HOST TEXAS TECH

Charles Barkley is scheduled to be a guest at the West Virginia's basketball teams coach Bob Huggins fish fry. This annual event is sold-out for Friday night. 

Charles Barkley is scheduled to be a guest at the West Virginia's basketball teams coach Bob Huggins fish fry. This annual event is sold-out for Friday night. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huggins hosts the event every year to benefit an endowment named for his late mother at the university’s Cancer Institute, as well as providing scholarships for mining engineering students at WVU.

Last year’s fish fry raised a record $2.65 million, according to the university.