Charges in death of anti-gang crusader who lost her daughter

An SUV driver pleaded not guilty Friday in a crash that killed a New York mother who had led a nationally recognized crusade against MS-13 gang violence after her daughter was slain.

Annmarie Drago, a 58-year-old nurse, was indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide, criminal mischief and petit larceny and appeared in court with handcuffs behind her back. Her lawyer entered the plea on her behalf.

The victim, Evelyn Rodriguez, was fatally injured in Brentwood, on Long Island, in September after arguing with Drago over the placement of a memorial to her daughter Kayla Cuevas, who died at age 16. Drago has ties to the property near where the teenager's body was found.

Drago's lawyer, Stephen Kunken, called the matter a "tragic accident" and said Drago extended her condolences to Rodriguez's family. After the hearing, she hid in the corner of an elevator, surrounded by court officers, as reporters shouted questions.

"As she put up the memorial, Evelyn had no idea that she would be joining Kayla that day," Assistant District Attorney Marc Lindemann told Judge Fernando Camacho.

Lindemann said Kayla's father, Freddy Cuevas, warned Drago twice that she would hit Rodriguez if she drove her car forward. Evelyn was about a half step from the front tire when the vehicle lurched forward, and she grabbed onto the headlight before being thrown to the street.

Rodriguez's death came two years to the day after her daughter's body was found. Cuevas and her best friend, 15-year-old Nisa Mickens, were walking when police say they were ambushed by MS-13 gang members and slaughtered.

Their deaths brought sudden attention to a string of killings of teenagers in the Long Island suburbs that had largely gone unnoticed, and in some cases, uninvestigated by police. After he became president, Donald Trump visited Brentwood and vowed a national crackdown on MS-13. He recognized Rodriguez, Cuevas and Mickens' parents at the State of the Union address in January.

"Her roar was deafening, from the streets of Brentwood to the halls of Congress to the ears of the president himself," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said at her funeral.