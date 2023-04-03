Expand / Collapse search
Central New Mexico grass fire mostly contained, cause of fire remains unclear

Residents of Echo Ridge, NM, were sent to shelter at the Moriarty Civic Center as precaution

Associated Press
Residents in the small community of Echo Ridge were told to evacuate Sunday due to a grass fire south of Moriarty in central New Mexico.

Torrance County Sheriff’s officials said the fire was mostly contained by afternoon, but a size estimate wasn’t immediately available.

The cause of the grass fire was unclear.

NEW MEXICO COMMUNITIES BEGIN CLEARING WATER CANALS OF HEAVY DEBRIS FOLLOWING DEVASTATING WILDFIRE

A grass fire in Echo Ridge, New Mexico, is mostly contained after residents were evacuated.

Echo Ridge is southeast of the small town of Moriarty which has only a couple thousand people.

Authorities said Echo Ridge residents were told to go to a shelter set up at the Moriarty Civic Center as a precaution.