CBP seizes over 150 pounds of black market bologna

Border patrol agents seized over 150 pounds of bologna at the El Paso, Texas entry port on Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over 14 rolls of Mexican bologna because it is a prohibited product due to its pork content. Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry, according to a CBP release.

A CBP officer stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck with a Texas license plate which had entered the port from Mexico. The officer spotted red rolls in the rear seat of the truck and asked the driver what they contained. The driver said he had frozen rolls of turkey ham.

CBP officers selected the vehicle for a second examination and found the substance to be the contraband deli meat weighing 154 pounds. The hotly contested sandwich topping was seized and destroyed and the driver was released.

"It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence," said El Paso Port Director Beverly Good.

While anti-terrorism is the primary goal of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency assumes "the responsibility of protecting America from all threats,” according to the release.