CBP officers seize 16K rounds of ammunition at US-Mexico border: saved ‘countless lives’

Border authorities seized 16,000 rounds from a vehicle attempting to enter Mexico from the United States earlier this week, saving "countless lives," according to one official.

The seizure took place on Tuesday at the Hidalgo International Bridge, located in southern Texas near McAllen.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the bridge encountered a white Chevrolet pickup truck driving southbound to Mexico.

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which involved the use of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. The search yielded 3,000 rounds of .38 caliber pistol ammunition and 13,000 7.62x39 rifle ammunition hidden within the vehicle, CBP Said.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) unit seized the ammunition and vehicle. The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

"Our CBP officers prevented this ammunition from landing in the streets of Mexico, helping to save countless lives all thanks to their diligent inspection work," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. "The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal."

Additional details about the driver were not released. Fox News has reached out to CBP seeking more information but did not hear back before publication time.