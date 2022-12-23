Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Cave Springs, Arkansas: 4-day-old baby killed by family dog, police say

The 4-day-old's passing happened just days before Christmas

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family’s dog.

Cave Springs Police Lt. Keith Lawson said a 4-day-old baby girl was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in Springdale following an incident that happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to KFTA.

The child was then flown to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

FILE - A Siberian Husky. 

FILE - A Siberian Husky.  (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

"Based on the statements of witnesses and the opinions of medical professionals, it was determined that the fatal injuries were inflicted on the child by the family dog," Lawson said.

ARKANSAS BOY, 6, WAS DROWNED IN TOILET BEFORE BEING NAILED UNDER HOME'S FLOORBOARDS, REPORT SAYS

Cave Springs is located roughly 200 miles northwest of Little Rock, the state’s capital.

The dog, a 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was subsequently euthanized in accordance with state law, according to Gray News. 

KANSAS MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH KIDNAPPING OF 14-YEAR-OLD ARKANSAS GIRL

  • Hot springs crime, fort smith crime
    Image 1 of 3

    Arkansas crime image (Fox News)

  • A photo of a hospital
    Image 2 of 3

    A photo of the Children’s Hospital in Springdale, Arkansas, where a 4-day-old was taken for emergency care, police said. (Google Maps)

  • A photo of the family center of a hospital
    Image 3 of 3

    A newborn was rushed to the hospital after she was bit by the family's dog, police said. (Google Maps)

Cave Springs police are continuing to investigate the death, though they do not suspect any members of the family of wrongdoing, they said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The name of the deceased or her family has not been released.