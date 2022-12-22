Arkansas boy, 6, was drowned in toilet before being nailed under home's floorboards, report says

An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the tragic death of a 6-year-old Arkansas boy, whose mother has been arrested after his body was discovered under the floorboards of his family’s home, according to recent reports.

Ashley Rolland, the boy’s mother, and Nathan Bridges have been charged with his murder after Bridges allegedly drowned the child in a toilet, the affidavit obtained by affiliate FOX 13 states.

The affidavit, released by the Lee County Circuit Court clerk, details how a grandmother’s report of concerns for the young children in their mother’s care led to the devastating discovery last week.

According to FOX 13, Karen Rolland asked that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office check on her daughter’s Moro, Arkansas, home on Front Street. Deputies responded and Ashley Rolland, Karen’s daughter, allegedly told them the boy was not there.

Meanwhile, the child’s sister, also 6, was found to have had suffered serious burns and scabs on her scalp, FOX 13 and police reported. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

But Ashley Rolland later called the sheriff’s office to say her son was not at the home.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies discovered the child’s body, along with a blanket and a pair of kids’ sandals, on Dec. 16 – underneath freshly nailed floorboards in the home’s hallway, officials and FOX 13 reported. Lee County officials later notified Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

The Arkansas State Police said in a Dec. 17 press release that the victim is believed to have died "from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago."

According to FOX 13, the victim bit Bridges’ hand, which allegedly prompted Bridges to drown him in the bathroom toilet.

Ashley Rolland and Nathan Bridges were charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police would not answer Fox News Digital’s questions regarding the circumstances of the boy’s death, and would not speak about any existing history between Rolland and Arkansas’ Division of Children and Family Services.

Loved ones have since created a GoFundMe page to benefit the surviving child.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.