Caught on video: Passengers take down armed robber who was seizing phones on Seattle Metro bus

Surveillance video from a Metro bus in Seattle shows the dramatic takedown of an armed man who was robbing passengers of their phones.

The video from Nov. 25 is evidence in the case against 19-year-old Trevonnte Brown of Seattle. He pleaded not guilty on Monday to robbery charges and is jailed with bail set at $350,000.

The video shows the robber taking phones before pointing his gun in the face of one man who pushes it away and fights back. Other passengers jump in and subdue the man.

One of the passengers who was robbed, Chris Briggs, told KOMO (http://bit.ly/JLxCy9 ) he initially said no but handed over his phone when he was jabbed with the gun.

After another passenger scuffled with the robber, Briggs jumped in to help hold him.