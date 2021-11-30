Custody argument results in Texas man being shot to death, lawyer claims it was self-defense

A Lubbock, Texas, man was shot and killed while arguing with his ex-wife over their child custody arrangement, and it was all caught on cell phone video.



The incident unfolded on Nov. 5, according to attorney Matthew L. Harris, who is representing the victim's widow. Harris says the footage was filmed by Jennifer Read.

Jennifer Read, widow of Chad Read, has filed a petition seeking to take custody of Chad Read's children from their mother, Christina Read. She has also filed suit against Kyle Carruth and also Vitruvian Development LLC for the her husband's shooting death, according to KCBD. She is seeking $50M in a wrongful death lawsuit.



Jennifer Read claims Carruth failed to de-escalate the confrontation and used a gun even though no physical threat to life or property existed. The lawsuit states she and Chad Read went to his ex-wife’s place of business trying to find Chad’s youngest son.



The suit claims Carruth "interjected himself" into an argument Chad and Christina were having, as Chad was trying to find where his son was. The suit claims Christina continued to violate their custodial arrangement.

Last week Jennifer Read released mobile phone video that shows the argument, and Carruth going into the home then returning armed. The video of the deadly confrontation has gone viral.



"The decision to take this step has not been easy, and she respectfully declines any requests for interviews at this time," a press release from Harris reads. "There has been a lot of speculation in the media, and on social media, regarding the events of Nov. 5, 2021."



Fox News reached out to Lubbock Police Department for information regarding this case, but did not immediately hear back.



The department did, however, release a statement weeks ago to KCBD that reads, "While LPD recognizes there is public interest in this case, there are multiple facets of this on-going investigation that dictate what can and cannot be released to the public, per Texas state law."



Carruth’s attorney, David M. Guinn with Hurley, Guinn & Singh, said the shooting was self-defense, according to KAMC.

"All Texans may lawfully brandish a firearm to protect themselves, their property and their business." Guinn said. "When Kyle did that, Chad Read advanced on him."