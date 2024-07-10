Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Catholic bishop launches 10,000 'Holy Hours' July prayer campaign nationwide: 'Lives change, period'

A similar campaign for praying the Rosary in the month of May exceeded 90,000 prayers

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Catholic Bishop invites Americans to 'take the time to focus on the Lord' during 10,000 hour prayer campaign Video

Catholic Bishop invites Americans to 'take the time to focus on the Lord' during 10,000 hour prayer campaign

Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire Ministries and the Diocese of Winona-Rochester shares a July prayer campaign intended to help Christians 'focus on God.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Catholics are encouraged to pray at least 10,000 Holy Hours in the month of July in the hopes of a "Eucharistic revival" across America.

"I hope many people will participate in this campaign as a public witness to the centrality of the Eucharist," Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota and founder of Word on Fire Ministries, said in a press release.

Participants are encouraged to log their hours on the Word on Fire website, where a map of those who have prayed and a prayer counter are visible to keep score.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Barron described a Holy hour as "an uninterrupted time of prayer in the presence of the Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. So, in the presence of the Eucharist, to pray for an hour, just as Jesus asked his three disciples at Gethsemane to stay and pray with me for an hour."

POPE FRANCIS IS ABOUT TO CANONIZE THE FIRST MILLENNIAL SAINT

A Catholic altar with candles, background, Bishop Robert Barron, inset

The National Eucharistic Congress and Word on Fire Ministries has announced a campaign to pray at least 10,000 Holy Hours in the month of July. (Word on Fire Ministries)

According to its website, "Word on Fire Catholic Ministries is a nonprofit global media apostolate that supports the work of Bishop Robert Barron and reaches millions of people to draw them into — or back to — the Catholic faith."

The ministry is self-described as "evangelical" and "Catholic."

Barron encourages everyone to take time to pray, suggesting, "Well, if you can't do a Holy hour, do a Holy half hour. You can't do a Holy half hour, how about even 10 minutes a day? Sequester some time every day to focus on the Lord."

"Well, if you can't do a Holy hour, do a Holy half hour. You can't do a Holy half hour, how about even 10 minutes a day? Sequester some time every day to focus on the Lord."

— Bishop Robert Barron

CALIFORNIA PASTOR SAYS BIBLE'S 'COUNTER-CULTURAL' PRAISE OF HUMILITY OFFERS IMPORTANT LESSONS

"Now, it might be scripture reading. It might be the praying of a decade of the Rosary. It might be simply asking God to help someone who's suffering. Take the time every day to focus on God," the bishop added.

Barron shared that he believes people's lives change when they invest their time in the presence of God. The bishop stressed, "what I found over many years now of pastoral ministry is when people do that, their lives change, period. They just do." 

Bishop Robert Barron wearing traditional vestments and a crucifix

Bishop Robert Barron is the bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota and the founder of Word on Fire Ministries. (Word on Fire Ministries)

According to the bishop, what stands in the way of Americans' faith generally is "secularism or materialism."

For younger people, Barron argued that a lack of faith in God can sometimes come from too much faith in science.

"This view and increasingly, strong among young people, that all there is in reality is the world that we can see with our senses, that we can measure with our scientific instruments, the world of our immediate experience. That's all that matters," said the bishop.

Barron added, "And, you know, from time immemorial, people have intuited, no, no, there's more to reality than that. There's the world that we can see and measure. Yes. But then there's a transcendent world in which that world is situated, upon which it depends the reality of God and the things of God."

An altar displays a crucifix and saints in a Catholic church

The National Eucharistic Congress and Word on Fire Ministries has announced a campaign to pray at least 10,000 Holy Hours in the month of July. (Word on Fire Ministries)

As far as the 2024 elections go, Barron takes no political sides but believes that faith in God should take precedent.

"What concerns me politically is that, let's say for a lot of people under 45, let's say, belief in God, that's much more tenuous, a belief in a stable human nature, belief in objective moral values, not as strong as it was," he said.

The bishop added, "And I think that basically, spiritual and moral vision is indispensable to a healthy political life. So I would encourage people to get back into that spiritual and moral space, which would then inform their political decision-making."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over 4,000 Holy hours of prayer have currently been logged this month, according to the Word on Fire website.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com