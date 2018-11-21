Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Fiery car crash on Brooklyn Bridge leaves one person dead, five others injured, officials say

Kathleen Joyce
A fiery car crash involving at least three cars on New York's Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday left at least one person dead and five others injured, officials said.

The fire halted the morning commute on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

The fire halted the morning commute on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (James Rogers / Fox News)

The New York City Fire Department told Fox News they received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. ET. Fire officials do not believe the incident is “anything more than a car accident and fire.”

On Wednesday, fire officials announced they put out the blaze.

Officials initially shut down the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge, where the fire erupted, but ended up closing the  Manhattan-bound side to traffic later in the morning, as well, FOX 5 NY reported.

Some 125,000 commuters drive over the bridge each day, the media outlet reported. Thousands of people also walk across the iconic bridge. The bridge connects Manhattan and Brooklyn and spans the East River.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

