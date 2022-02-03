Cardiologist piloting plane in Minnesota dies of injuries suffered after small crash

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say one of two people injured in a small plane crash in McLeod County earlier this week has died.

Authorities say Dr. Richard Jolkovsky has died of injuries he suffered Monday afternoon when a single-engine plane went down south of Hutchinson. The 61-year-old CentraCare cardiologist was piloting the plane. A passenger, 24-year-old Kyle Fiebelkorn, of St. Louis Park, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The aviation-tracking website FlightRadar24.com reported that the plane left Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie and retraced its path at times before crashing in a rural part of the county.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

According to CentraCare, Jolkovsky was a cardiologist in its Heart and Vascular Center, as well as the medical director of clinical excellence, the St. Cloud Times reported. He began his CentraCare career in 1996 and had several roles in cardiology and with St. Cloud Hospital, including as chief of staff.

He was also a member of the St. Cloud Hospital Board of Directors.