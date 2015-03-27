Car hits 3 pedestrians at Seattle public market

A driver who lost consciousness hit three pedestrians at the Pike Place Market in Seattle.

Fire Department Lt. Sue Stangl says two of the injuries appear to be serious and one minor. All have been taken to Harborview Medical Center along with the car driver. The driver of a parked truck that was hit was not injured.

The accident occurred just before noon Thursday on a steep hill leading into the market, one of Seattle's top tourist attractions.

Stangl says the car with the unconscious driver hit a couple, throwing the man about 20 feet and slightly injuring his wife. The car pinned another woman against another vehicle. She had to be extricated by firefighters.

Stangl says police are questioning the driver.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a driver apparently suffered a seizure Thursday and ran into three pedestrians at the Pike Place Market in Seattle.

Fire Department Lt. Sue Stangl told KIRO-TV that three people have been taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident took place in a street outside the market — one of the city's top tourist attractions, an area of craft and food stalls, including where fishmongers toss salmon.