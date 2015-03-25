Car crash causes hundreds to lose power in Connecticut

Utility workers are pushing to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses that lost electricity supply after a car crashed into a telecommunication pole in the town of Ledyard,

Katie Blint of Connecticut Light & Power says about 990 customers lost power after the car slammed into an AT&T pole, wrecking a transformer, power lines and other equipment at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Utility workers have since restored power to 700 customers. They are now waiting for AT&T to replace the pole on Long Cove Road before they could restore power to the remaining customers Saturday afternoon.

The Hartford Courant reports 27-year-old Igor Ponts of Norwich was driving the car that crashed into the pole. He is charged with evading responsibility, driving without a license and operating without insurance.