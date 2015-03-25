Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update January 6, 2015

Car crash causes hundreds to lose power in Connecticut

By | Associated Press

LEDYARD, Conn. – Utility workers are pushing to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses that lost electricity supply after a car crashed into a telecommunication pole in the town of Ledyard,

Katie Blint of Connecticut Light & Power says about 990 customers lost power after the car slammed into an AT&T pole, wrecking a transformer, power lines and other equipment at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Utility workers have since restored power to 700 customers. They are now waiting for AT&T to replace the pole on Long Cove Road before they could restore power to the remaining customers Saturday afternoon.

The Hartford Courant reports 27-year-old Igor Ponts of Norwich was driving the car that crashed into the pole. He is charged with evading responsibility, driving without a license and operating without insurance.