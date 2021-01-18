Capitol scare triggered by DC homeless encampment fire; threat cleared

The U.S. Capitol Building was placed in a brief lockdown in response to what announcements on the grounds described as an "external security threat," Fox News has learned.

The threat appears to be linked to a nearby outdoor fire at homeless encampment that has since been extinguished.

In a statement provided to Fox News, U.S. Capitol Police said: "Due to an external security threat under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE, staff and other personnel are directed to avoid coming to the Capitol Complex area until further notice. All personnel currently on the Capitol Complex are advised to stay indoors and away from windows and doors."

People on Capitol grounds were told to remain inside shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, when people were urged to stay away from exterior-facing doors and windows.

U.S. Capitol Police and other on-the-ground law enforcement could be seen hurrying to investigate.

The threat was cleared before 11 a.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Edward Lawrence and Rich Edson contributed to this report.