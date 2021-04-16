Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Protests
Published

Capitol rioter takes first public plea deal, agrees to cooperate with authorities: sources

Jon Schaffer has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities

By Jake Gibson, Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
An alleged member of the Oath Keepers militia group who was "among the first five or six" rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 is the first person to agree to take a plea deal, Fox News has learned.

Jon Schaffer has also agreed to cooperate against others involved in the riot, according to a senior law enforcement source.

INDIANA HEAVY METAL MUSICIAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ROLE IN CAPITOL RIOT

This photo shows Jon Schaffer with other demonstrators who breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

This photo shows Jon Schaffer with other demonstrators who breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Speaking in court Friday morning, a federal prosecutor told U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta that Schaffer was "among the first five or six" rioters to enter the Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege. Schaffer is also a heavy metal guitarist for the band "Iced Earth."

The central Indiana native who was photographed with the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol is accused of spraying police officers with a pepper-based bear spray irritant, the FBI previously said.

He was charged with several felony counts, including engaging in an act of physical violence and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry, though it was not immediately clear to which charges he would plead. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jake Gibson is a producer working at the Fox News Washington bureau who covers politics, law enforcement and intelligence issues.

