US Capitol riot suspect called ex-girlfriend 'a moron' and she went to feds the next day, officials say

A Pennsylvania man was charged in last month’s Capitol siege after his ex-girlfriend provided the FBI with text messages – including one in which he allegedly called her a "moron" – and videos that he sent while participating in the insurrection, court papers show.

Richard Michetti allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend a slew of text messages on Jan. 6, including during the storming of the U.S. Capitol, as he lectured her about alleged voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election and detailed what was happening during the protest-turned-riot, according to a statement of facts filed on Feb. 17.

Michetti, from Ridley Park, faces charges of illegally entering Capitol grounds and obstruction of Congress, among others, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Just minutes after crowds forced their way into the Capitol building, Michetti purportedly texted the woman to say, "It’s going down here."

"We stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs," he wrote at 2:06 p.m., according to documents. Three minutes later, he wrote: "Gotta stop the vote it’s fraud this is our country," according to court papers.

In subsequent texts, he allegedly complained that his eyes were burning and said there were "thousands" of people storming. The texts, a mixture of messages and videos, purportedly rolled in for hours.

"If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron," he allegedly wrote at 4:26 p.m., court papers show. "This is our country do you think we live like kings because no one sacrificed anything? … We are patriots we are not revolutionaries the other side is revolutionaries they want to destroy this country and they say it openly."

Michetti and the woman continued going back and forth until at least 6:04 p.m., when he allegedly responded to her text message, which was not included in the paperwork, to say: "I understand your point but what I’m saying is [witness] the election was rigged and everyone knows it. All’s we wanted was an investigation."

During the course of the day, Michetti sent the woman at least three videos from inside the federal building, including one that appeared to have been taken by someone else, documents show.

The woman went to investigators the next day and positively identified Michetti in pictures provided by the FBI.

A person identified in court papers as Michetti was seen on surveillance images and videos in parts of the inside of the U.S. Capitol, wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, a blue backpack, tan pants and a dark-colored hooded jacket.

Michetti was arraigned Tuesday, at which time he was released on electronic monitoring pending an upcoming court appearance in Washington, according to The Morning Call.

His attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking comment.

On Jan. 6, protesters – some armed with guns, tactical gear and zip-ties – pushed their way into the halls of the U.S. Capitol, where they smashed or dismantled property and went into House and Senate leaders’ chambers. Hill staffers and lawmakers were placed under lockdown or hid behind chairs and under desks and tables.

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died during or in connection with the siege.

The Justice Department has reportedly charged more than 250 people in connection with the riot so far.