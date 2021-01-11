Two Capitol Police officers suspended, several more are under investigation after riot

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their actions during last week's riots inside the U.S. Capitol building and several more are under investigation, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said Monday.

Another person was also arrested, Ryan told reporters during a virtual news conference, but said he was not sure if that person was a Capitol Police employee or a National Guard soldier who worked for the Capitol Police.

"We do have a couple of Capitol Police we talked about before with taking selfies and another, another Capitol Police evidently put on a MAGA hat and was walking people, not sure all the details," said Ryan, "They have been suspended. Someone else has been arrested.

Ryan, who as the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman shares oversight of the Capitol Police with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith R-Miss., who chairs the Legislative Branch Subcommittee in the Senate, also was asked if he’s heard about evidence there was an "inside job" on Jan. 6.

"I don't have any direct evidence of, as yet, of any kind of inside job," Ryan responded.

In addition, Ryan also said 10 to 15 Capitol Police officers were under investigation for their actions during the riot but that he did not have specifics.

Calls and messages to the Capitol Police and the Justice Department were not returned. Ryan said he would provide more details at a later date.