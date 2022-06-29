Cape Cod beach closed after shark sighting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming for an hour on Tuesday after a great white shark sighting.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s app, Sharktivity, Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, Massachusetts, was closed from 1 to 2 p.m. ET.

The app publicly tracks both confirmed and unconfirmed shark sightings.

It shows that there have been 11 confirmed and unconfirmed sightings over the course of the past week, some of which include photos.

The Chatham nonprofit notes that the only way to avoid sharks is to stay on shore. Purple flags on New England beaches warn of sharks in the area.

Over Memorial Day weekend, several sharks were spotted in East Coast waters and the latest sighting come just days before the Fourth of July weekend.

The sharks follow the seals: their food source. Although attacks on people are rare, some shark species – like tiger and bull sharks – are known to swim in shallow waters.

The last fatal shark attack on the Cape was in 2018.

While the Boston Globe reports that more great white sharks were seen off Cape Cod in 2021 than in previous years, there are also more trackers.

Scientists say that warming ocean temperatures are sending sharks north earlier than usual, in addition to a resurgence of the bunker fish population.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.