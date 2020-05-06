California's LA County reopens trails, some businesses as Orange County beach closures end

Portions of Southern California are reopening this week following weeks of government coronavirus restrictions that shut them down in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.

Certain businesses and outdoor areas in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen as soon as Friday, and state authorities have agreed to let beaches in Orange County reopen, as well.

Golf courses, car dealers and outdoor trails can reopen at the end of the week with social distancing safeguards in place, LA County officials announced Wednesday.

The restrictions require physical distancing, “infection control protocols” and mandatory cloth face coverings.

Some retailers will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup. They include stores that sell clothing, toys, sporting goods and music, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. Notably, pro shops located at golf courses cannot reopen yet.

Additionally, further restrictions on retailers, manufacturers and some recreational facilities will be lifted later next week, according to a county press release explaining LA’s five-step reopening plan.

Separately, the state is easing its shutdown of Orange County beaches implemented by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Dana Point, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Newport Beach and Seal Beach each submitted plans to the state for reopening “for active recreation only,” the paper reported. Authorities have approved those plans, which reportedly included measures to maintain social distancing and prevent overcrowding.

“Active recreation” excludes sunbathing, according to the report. The beaches will reopen for limited hours with various other restrictions in place for the time being.

Last Friday, amid nearly 100-degree temperatures, tens of thousands of people flocked to Southern California beaches despite the coronavirus shutdown. But after concerns arose that many of the beachgoers had come to Orange County from Los Angeles or San Diego, Newsom intervened.

He specifically invoked scenes from the packed waterfront in Newport Beach.

“You didn’t see those images at L.A. beaches and San Diego beaches and [in] Northern California… because we had strong guidelines that were not only adopted but were abided by," he told the LA Times Monday.

The move prompted protests against both the beach closures and the broader shutdown of the economy.

The latest guidelines have an eye toward reopening. The next three stages potentially will include movie theaters and schools, which are “higher-risk businesses,” LA County officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities are urging people to continue practicing social distancing, self-isolation, hand-washing hygiene and other protective measures to minimize the virus’ spread.

There were at least 28,644 confirmed coronavirus cases across LA County and 1,367 deaths as of Wednesday, according to local authorities. Ninety-two percent of the fatalities involved people who had underlying health conditions.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there are more than 58,000 confirmed cases and over 2,400 deaths from coronavirus statewide.