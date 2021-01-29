California's 'atmospheric river' persists as snowfall is coming for Midwest, Northeast

More rain and heavy snow are forecast to move into the West this weekend as an "atmospheric river" of moisture streams into California.

Flash flood watches and warnings, winter storm and blizzard warnings are also up across the mountains, where strong winds and heavy snow will cause white-out conditions.

Some of the energy will push across the Plains and Mississippi Valley, bringing showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

North of this area -- where the temperatures are very cold thanks to the first arctic blast of the season -- measurable snow will fall across the Northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

Early into next week, there's a watch for the potential for a winter snowstorm to develop across portions of the Northeast, including some of the big cities from D.C. to Boston.