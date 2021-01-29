Expand / Collapse search
California's 'atmospheric river' persists as snowfall is coming for Midwest, Northeast

A blast of arctic air has forced US temperatures to plunge

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, Jan. 29Video

National Forecast, Jan. 29

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

More rain and heavy snow are forecast to move into the West this weekend as an "atmospheric river" of moisture streams into California.  

Flash flood watches and warnings, winter storm and blizzard warnings are also up across the mountains, where strong winds and heavy snow will cause white-out conditions.  

Expected precipitation in the Western U.S. (Fox News)

Some of the energy will push across the Plains and Mississippi Valley, bringing showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.   

The national forecast for Friday, Jan. 29. (Fox News)

North of this area -- where the temperatures are very cold thanks to the first arctic blast of the season -- measurable snow will fall across the Northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes. 

Current wind chill conditions across the Midwest and Northeast. (Fox News)

Early into next week, there's a watch for the potential for a winter snowstorm to develop across portions of the Northeast, including some of the big cities from D.C. to Boston. 

Expected snowfall by next week. (Fox News)

