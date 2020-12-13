Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire
Published

California wildfire explodes to nearly 2,000 acres as firefighters work to gain upper hand

The Sanderson fire is currently 10% contained, according to the latest update from Calfire. The cause of the incident remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported. 

By Lucas Manfredi | Fox News
A wildfire in Riverside County, California has burned through nearly 2,000 acres Sunday as roughly 130 firefighters work to contain its spread.

The blaze, dubbed the Sanderson Fire, erupted at around 1 a.m. near La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail. 

CRITICAL FIRE DANGER CONTINUES FOR SOUTHER CALIFORNIA

Firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the flames on Sunday afternoon after being assisted by three helicopters, six air tankers, and four fire crews.

However, the Sanderson fire is currently only 10% contained, according to the latest update from Calfire. The cause of the incident remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 

In addition, the California Highway Patrol of San Gorgonio Pass has an lifted evacuation order issued Sunday afternoon for homes north of Gilman Springs road and south of Timothy Lane. Homes included in the order were on Jerry Street, Mc Gehee Drive, Alberta Lane, Laurene Lane, Lisa Lane and Kevin Road. 

As of Sunday, California has experienced over 9,600 fires in 2020, with more than 4.1 million total acres burned, 31 fatalities, and over 10,400 structures damaged or destroyed. 