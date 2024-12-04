California voters in Bay Area to decide fate of controversial sheriff

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to hold a special election on March 4, 2025, amid a longstanding feud with Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The special election, which reportedly will cost millions of taxpayer dollars, will allow voters to decide on an amendment to the county charter that, if approved, would grant the board the power to remove a sitting sheriff "for cause, including for violation of law related to a Sheriff's duties, flagrant or repeated neglect of duties, misappropriation of public funds, willful falsification of documents, or obstructing an investigation." The measure was sponsored by Supervisors Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller.

The board approved the special election on Tuesday by a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor David Canepa absent, KNTV reported.

The ballot measure would shake up the allocation of powers among independently elected branches of government if approved by a simple majority of voters.

"I trust the voters of San Mateo County to make informed decisions," Corzo said, according to FOX 2 KTVU.

Corpus, who is also facing a mounting recall campaign and demands for her resignation, sent a letter to the board decrying the move she says will usurp her elected authority.

The vote comes after retired Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell released a 408-page report last month detailing allegations that Corpus "uttered and texted several racial and homophobic slurs in the workplace," retaliated against sheriff's office employees, and granted unmerited powers to her civilian chief of staff, Victor Aenlle.

The report alleges that the sheriff has an inappropriate personal, and likely intimate, relationship with Aenlle, a claim Corpus has denied.

"The Board of Supervisors and the County Executive Team has appointed itself judge, juror, advocate and executioner," the sheriff wrote, according to FOX 2.

The sheriff condemned Cordell's report as "a salacious broadcast of unfounded allegations."

"There are so many questions about how the County went about this despicable chapter," Corpus wrote. "There will be a chance for these questions and more to come out in the public, but for now, the real question is whether the County's actions to date and the proposed Charter Amendment can be a good justification to take away the voter's choice."

"I ask that you continue this matter to protect the sheriff's rights," Corpus' attorney, Tom Mazzucco, said at Tuesday's San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting. "This is the right thing to do. When you did the pledge of allegiance, you said justice for all."

"We need to give the sheriff an opportunity to respond. This is premature for you to usurp the authority of the voters," he added.

Corpus is also facing a complaint brought by the deputy's union and the Office of Sheriff's Sergeants (OSS) for unfair labor practices. It cites an alleged violation of the Brown Act.

"It prohibits an employer from interfering with union matters, retaliation for union business and intimidation of the union," Deputy Sheriff's Association attorney Sean Currin said, according to FOX 2.

Some members of the public defended the sheriff at Tuesday's meeting.

"I think she's done amazing things for the sheriff's office, like crime is down," Half Moon Bay resident Monica Berlin said. "For you, all of you to be attacking her just shows more about you. And I know you're all corrupt."

Corpus requested a chance to address the allegations. The board on Tuesday approved a chance for Corpus to speak under sworn testimony on Dec. 10, though Corzo abstained.

"I'm, again, extremely concerned that even under oath, our sheriff will use this as a platform to continue to lie, so I'm going to abstain on this one," Corzo said.