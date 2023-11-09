California transit bus crashes into seafood restaurant, more than a dozen injured

A Southern California public transit bus crashed into a seafood restaurant Thursday, injuring at least 14 people, officials said.

A Long Beach Transit bus crashed around 3:15 p.m. at South Street and California Avenue, and involved another vehicle and the building, the Long Beach Fire Department told Fox News Digital.

Aerial images taken by FOX Los Angeles show the front of the bus inside The Boujie Crab restaurant, which appeared to sustain significant damage. A car appeared to be completely destroyed in front of the bus.

It was unclear if the car was parked there or involved in the incident. Authorities have not disclosed what caused the accident and what led to the collision. The injured were being treated.

"These patients have been evaluated, treated, and are being transported to local area hospitals for further care," the fire department said.

The Red Cross and the Long Beach Health Department were assisting two people who were displaced and a building inspector and utility officials were also at the scene.

Bus service in the area was detoured to allow first responders clear traffic access.