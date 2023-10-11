Expand / Collapse search
California thieves charge past security guard to steal $50K of merchandise from Gucci store: video

One suspect was arrested after attacking responding authorities outside the luxury retail store, police say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Five masked thieves pushed past a security guard and stole handbags before running away

A group of masked thieves in California pushed past a security guard and stole $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Gucci store last week, police said Tuesday. 

Reserve officers with the San Jose Police Department were working a second job at the Valley Fair Mall on Oct. 5, when they responded to an organized retail theft at the luxury retail store, authorities said. 

Security video shows masked thieves running past a Gucci store security guard during a robbery

Five masked thieves got past a security guard at a Gucci store in California before stealing $50,000 worth of merchandise, police said.  (San Jose Police Department)

The group of thieves overpowered a security guard standing by the front door and stole purses and other items before fleeing, police said. The heist took less than a minute, according to store security footage. 

A reserve office detained one of the suspects, Shawn Pruitt, a Henderson, Nevada, resident. Pruitt, 27, allegedly resisted and allegedly attacked the officer by throwing several punches. 

A mall security guard assisted the officer and Pruitt was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said. Two purses were recovered. 

The other suspects fled prior to additional officers responding. 

Mugshot of Shawn Pruitt

Shawn Pruitt, 27, was one of five theft suspects involved in a California robbery, police said.  (San Jose Police Department)

Pruitt was wanted in Nevada on a unspecified charge, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, organized retail theft, possession of burglary tools, assault on an officer and for his warrant out of Nevada.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.