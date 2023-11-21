California Tesla driver flies over pool, crashes through house and stops in kitchen, police say

A 70-year-old California woman lost control of her Tesla Model X and slammed into the side of a San Mateo house Friday morning, according to local police.

"This morning a driver lost control of her vehicle and drove into a house," San Mateo police wrote on Facebook, along with a set of photos showing the rear wheels dangling in the air with the front end deep inside the home. "Thankfully, no one was hurt in this collision."

Photos show the front end of the electric car crushed against the homeowner's oven as a firefighter climbs over it looking for survivors.

Both the driver and her 40-year-old daughter, who was riding shotgun, escaped injury, according to police, and no one was home inside the house.

"My sister actually got an alert from the security alarm system to let her know that someone had broken into the house," one of the residents, Meredith Donato, told FOX 2.

But it wasn't a burglar, the family soon learned, it was a 6,200-pound Tesla that demolished most of their kitchen around 7 a.m.

Luckily, according to Donato, her mother was out – or she'd have been sitting inside drinking her morning tea.

Neighbor Sean Carmichael told the station it sounded like an earthquake hit, and he returned from getting coffee to find two parked cars destroyed.

"Maybe it's time to put some speed bumps down this road now," he told the station.

The car was headed down a steep slope when witnesses saw it come to a stop and then accelerate rapidly, San Mateo police spokesperson Jerami Surratt told the SFGate newspaper.

Then it "flew 40 to 50 feet through the air," over a pool and into the wall, he said.

The car was not using self-driving mode at the time, he told the outlet.