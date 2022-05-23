Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

California substitute teacher arrested for allegedly molesting four young female students

The alleged victims are between the ages of eight and nine years old

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
A substitute teacher in Southern California was arrested for allegedly molesting four young female students, according to police.

In a statement, Santa Ana Police said officers arrived to Adams Elementary School on May 6 to investigate allegations that Peter Morales, 69, sexually molested four female students while in the classroom.

Peter Morales, 69, was arrested for allegedly molesting four female students in a classroom.

Peter Morales, 69, was arrested for allegedly molesting four female students in a classroom. (Santa Ana Police Department)

The alleged victims are between the ages of eight and nine years old. Police said the girls told school officials that Morales touched them inappropriately.

Each of the victims was allegedly molested individually and at different times throughout the day.

FILE- Police car with blue light.

FILE- Police car with blue light. (Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Morales was arrested and booked on child molestation charges. He was then released after posting bail that was set at $100,000.

Morales worked as a teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years and was employed as a substitute teacher at the time of the alleged abuse.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.