California suspect gets sweater bitten off by K-9 after lengthy police chase

A California K-9 bit the suspect's sweater and eventually tugged it off

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
California suspect has clothing bitten by K-9 after police chase Video

California suspect has clothing bitten by K-9 after police chase

Helicopter video shows a woman in California being arrested after leading police on a car chase. A K-9 bit the woman's sweater when police approached her. (Source: FOX 11 Los Angeles)

A California woman was arrested after leading police on a cross-county chase, which ended in her clothing being bitten off by a K-9.

California Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital the Ventura County Sheriff's Office initiated the pursuit, believing the suspect stole the car she was driving.

The slow-speed pursuit began in Los Angeles County with the suspect driving south on Route 101.

After driving through Tarzana and Encino, the chase eventually ended in Sherman Oaks. Authorities used a precision immobilization technique maneuver to disable the car.

Helicopter video from FOX 11 Los Angeles shows a K-9 biting the suspect's sweater, eventually tugging it off.

(FOX 11 Los Angeles)

The woman stopped her Subaru and stood quietly until officers arrived, seeming confused.

Helicopter video from FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the moment the woman was approached by officers.

After driving through Tarzana and Encino, the chase eventually ended in Sherman Oaks

(FOX 11 Los Angeles)

When armed authorities got near the woman, a K-9 suddenly jumped out and bit her sweater. After about 30 seconds of tugging the fabric, the dog bit off piece of her clothing.

The woman was arrested without incident. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has not publicly identified the suspect.

Authorities used a precision immobilization technique maneuver to disable the car and eventually arrest the suspect.

(FOX 11 Los Angeles)