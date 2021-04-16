California standoff ends after 5 hours with arrest of slain woman's estranged husband: reports

A Washington state man suspected of fatally stabbing his estranged wife in California on Thursday was arrested after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, authorities said.

James Matthew Dorsey, 41, was taken into custody peacefully north of Los Angeles, just after 10 p.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"After several hours and many verbal attempts by Santa Clarita Station deputies, SEB [Special Enforcement Bureau] Tactical Team, and Crisis Negotiations Team, the incident concluded peacefully," authorities said. "The suspect was arrested and taken into custody without any incident."

Dorsey is accused of stabbing his estranged wife in her Santa Clarita home Thursday morning while her children were inside, according to reports. She identified Dorsey as her killer before dying at a local hospital, sheriff's department Lt. Barry Hall said.

"They’re estranged. He was not welcome at the house. He does not live here," Hall said.

After the alleged stabbing, Dorsey fled the scene in a white Chevy Malibu and led deputies on a chase before crashing in the Antelope Valley area Thursday evening, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

He refused to get out of the car, leading to the standoff, which lasted about five hours.

Dorsey had been considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. The victim has yet to be identified.

Anyone with more information is advised to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Station at (661) 255-1121.

