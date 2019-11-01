California Halloween party shooting leaves at least 4 dead

Four people are dead and several more were injured Thursday night after a shooting erupted at what appeared to be a Halloween party in northern California, police said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter Friday morning to confirm "four fatalities" and "several injuries" after a mass shooting in Orinda, a city about 20 miles east of San Francisco. They offered little detail but noted that the investigation was “active.”

Gunfire erupted at a residence in the Lucille Way and Knickerbocker area just before 11 p.m.

Video from the scene posted by KTVU showed several victims being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Police and emergency personnel were also seen talking to people who appeared to be injured.

A neighbor told the station that the home appeared to be rented out for a private party.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.