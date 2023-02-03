California sheriff says 2 gang members arrested in execution-style killing of 6 relatives, including baby

Two gang members have been arrested in connection with the massacre of six people, including a baby, inside a California home, one after a gunfight with authorities.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery. He was expected to survive.

"I’m happy we were able to put these two men behind bars," Boudreaux said.

The suspects and the members of the family have a history of gang violence but a motive for the killings were still unknown, the sheriff said, FOX San Francisco reported. Both suspects are charged with six murder counts and other crimes.

HOLLYWOOD HIGH-RISE APARTMENT SEARCHED, OFFICIALS FIND SEVERAL RIFLES POINTED AT A PARK

The victims, including a teenage mother and her baby, were gunned down Jan. 16 in Goshen, a small community in the San Joaquin Valley. The victims were identified as Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz.

Alissa Parraz had just been awarded full custody of her son after he spent months in the foster care system, authorities said. The two were reunited on Jan. 13 — three days before they were killed.

The suspects were under surveillance since Jan. 23 that culminated in Friday's arrests involving local and federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities served search warrants in Goshen and Visalia and about eight inmate cells associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang in five correctional facilities.

Both suspects had prior run-ins with the law. Uriarte was convicted in 2015 of assault with a firearm in association with a street gang, and Beard had juvenile convictions, prosecutors said in the court filing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A surveillance video released by authorities Friday showed a teenage girl running outside and placing a baby on the other side of a fence, then jumping over it herself. Authorities said Beard shot and killed the teen and baby, who were both found dead in the street, shot in the back of the head.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.