California sex offender steals car with grandfather, baby inside, then leads police on chase: report

A registered sex offender was arrested in Southern California on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car with a grandfather and his 1-year-old grandson still inside, according to a report.

The suspect, identified as Brian Edward Hardy, allegedly stole the parked car in Covina in Los Angeles County around 9 a.m., but the grandfather was able to briefly put it into park so he could get out with his grandson before Hardy could drive off again, KABC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

Covina police said they caught up with Hardy, who drove straight for them before fleeing. He then led officers on a chase through East Los Angeles before he crashed into another car. The other driver was hospitalized, KABC reported.

Hardy faces charges of carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and evading police.

His record includes sexual abuse of a child, Covina police said, according to KABC.