California second-grade teacher hid missing boy, 15, for two years, police say

A California teacher has been charged for hiding a boy, who had been missing for nearly two years before he inexplicably returned home, police have said.

Sacramento second grade teacher Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested on Thursday in connection with the June 9, 2022, disappearance of then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, the Rancho Cordova Police Department announced Friday.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records show Ramirez was last seen on May 18, 2020, but was not reported missing until weeks later.

Ramirez, now 17, re-emerged on March 11, 2022, when he returned to his family’s home allegedly with no explanation as to where he had been.

His family later told local news station KCRA Ramirez ran away from his family’s home after an argument and then spent nearly two years at the home of Olivares, whose child was Ramirez’s friend.

Olivares, 61, was charged with detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent – a felony – and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Records show she is booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail, and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday afternoon.

Olivares is employed as an educator at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in Sacramento.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District told Fox News Digital Olivares' charges were unrelated to her work duties. He added that she "has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a District investigation."

Records did not list an attorney representing Olivares.

Investigators are asking anything with information related to the case to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department at (916) 362-5115.