Coronavirus
California school district will not comply with Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, prepared to accept costs

District said it was aware of possible repercussions, including loss of funding and "other formal actions"

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A California school district announced Wednesday it will not be adhering to Gov. Gavin Newsom's pending COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a 5-0 vote, the Calaveras Unified School District Board of Trustees decided to "not ‘support, enforce or comply with’" the mandate, FOX40 reports

GOV. NEWSOM ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA FIRST STATE TO REQUIRE COVID VACCINATIONS FOR K-12 STUDENTS

The decision came during a Tuesday meeting and applies to both students and staff. According to CUSD, they will discuss and possibly make a decision on mask mandates and testing protocols at a later meeting on Nov. 23. 

The district previously said it was aware of the possible repercussions, including loss of funding and "other formal actions." 

The district's decision to not go along with the mandate comes about a week after U.S. health officials gave the final approval to kid-size vaccination doses for children aged 5 to 11. 

COVID-19 VACCINATION AND YOUNG CHILDREN: WHAT TO KNOW 

FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2021. Gov. Newsom has changed plans and won't be going to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Newsom's office cited "family obligations" as the reason. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Doctors at Sutter Health recently said the best thing to do is get children vaccinated, and that it’s one way to keep children in school. 

"Up until the last week of October, 24% of our weekly rates in the U.S. were children. So vaccination is the way to go to keep our communities safe and our schools open," said Dr. Judith Valero, with Sutter Health. "And currently, even our school guidelines have that if a vaccinated child is exposed at school, they may still be at school. So it is a way to keep children in school."

Last year, COVID-19-related deaths became one of the top 10 reasons for death among children 5 to 11 years old.

Fox News reached out to Newsom's office for comment but did not immediately get a response.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.