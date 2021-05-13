California police arrest 17-year-old, 11-year-old in robbery of elderly Asian man near San Francisco

Police in northern California arrested an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old Wednesday in connection to a violent assault and robbery of an elderly Asian man caught on camera over the weekend.

Video released by the San Leandro Police Department Monday showed an 80-year-old Asian man being violently knocked to the ground in the 14200 block of Acapulco Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The man was out for a walk in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb when two suspects pushed him down and demanded his wallet, police said. As the victim screamed for help, the suspects forcefully removed his Fitbit wristband and fled in a blue Subaru sedan.

The 80-year-old man sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said.

The two suspects were arrested at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The 11-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle reported stolen after a hijacking in Oakland Monday.

Nearly two hours after the attack, investigators believe the same two teens robbed a 19-year-old Hispanic victim of her purse in the 500 block of Bancroft Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Detectives are investigating other crimes these juveniles may be associated with.

"We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously," Lt. Ali Khan said in a statement Wednesday.

Police previously said there was no initial evidence that showed the Asian man was targeted for his race.

"In March, the San Leandro Police Department conducted a victim demographic study, where violent crime statistics were compared from 2019 to 2020," Khan said Monday. "SLPD discovered an increase of 283% in crimes against our Asian community members. Although at this present moment, there is no indication the elderly victim was targeted due to his race, San Leandro Detectives are pursuing all avenues of investigative leads."