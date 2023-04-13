Expand / Collapse search
California reparations task force member complains of 'preoccupation' with $800B price tag: 'Least important'

California Reparations Task Force member Dr. Cheryl Grills laments $800 billion amount is 'the least important piece of this'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A member of California's reparations task force is complaining of the news media's "preoccupation" with the $800 billion price tag dominating headlines. 

Cheryl Grills, a task force member and clinical psychologist told Cal Matters that the multi-billion dollar price tag is the "least important" part of the proposed handout program. 

"We want to make sure that this is presented out in a way that does not reinforce the preoccupation with a dollar figure, which is the least important piece of this," Grills, whose been on the faculty of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) for the past 34 years, said. 

"It’s important, but it’s the least important in terms of being able to get to a point in our country’s history and in California’s history where we recognize that the harm cuts across multiple areas and domains and that the repair needs to align with that," she continued. "It’s really unfortunate. I’m actually sad to see that our news media is not able to nuance better. It’s almost like, ‘What’s going to be sensational’ as opposed to what’s important." 

REPARATIONS FOR BLACK CALIFORNIAS COULD COST $800B, ECONOMISTS WARN

California’s Reparations Task Force has until July 1 to deliver its final recommendations to the state legislature. 

A resident holds up a sign as the Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles in September 2022. The state task force is expected to deliver its final recommendations July 1. 

A resident holds up a sign as the Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles in September 2022. The state task force is expected to deliver its final recommendations July 1.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In 2020, as demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's death swept the nation, the state legislature voted 58-12 in favor of a bill establishing the reparations task force, which Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law. Its members and experts over the past more than two years have produced thousands of pages of documentation, data and research related to various categories of alleged racial injustice. Those categories range from evaluating anything from the criminal justice system to barriers to homeownership. 

It's unclear how the state legislature might adopt the final recommendations after the yearslong effort, and Newsom has so far remained quiet on the issue while juggling a nearly $22.5 billion budget deficit for the next fiscal year. The $800 billion reparations price tag is roughly 2.5 times the state's annual budget. 

WHAT COMES NEXT FOR REPARATIONS IN SAN FRANCISCO AND CALIFORNIA

Cheryl Grills, Ph.D, is a clinical psychologist and professor on the California Reparations Task Force, said she was displeased with media focusing on the $800 billion price tag. Her photo is on the California Attorney General's Office website. 

Cheryl Grills, Ph.D, is a clinical psychologist and professor on the California Reparations Task Force, said she was displeased with media focusing on the $800 billion price tag. Her photo is on the California Attorney General's Office website.  (California Attorney General's Office)

"These recommendations are the culmination of collaboration between experts who understand the scope and legacy of how racism and disenfranchisement have had long-term socioeconomic impacts on California’s African-American communities," Assemblymember Damon Connolly, a Democrat, told Cal Matters.  "This report contains recommendations that are common-sense and comprehensive — changes that should have been considered long ago."

Kamilah Moore, chair of the California Reparations Task Force, and vice-chair Dr. Amos C. Brown listen to public input on reparations in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022. The task force has a July 1 to deliver its final recommendations. 

Kamilah Moore, chair of the California Reparations Task Force, and vice-chair Dr. Amos C. Brown listen to public input on reparations in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022. The task force has a July 1 to deliver its final recommendations.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Last month, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors said it was weighing several recommendations from the city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee, including paying qualifying Black residents a one-time lump sum of $5 million, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens and guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years. 

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton suggested allocating $50 million of the city's budget toward the establishment of an office of reparations to begin preparing for implementing the recommendations from the city reparations advisory committee. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 