California preacher admits he was wrong about Doomsday prediction

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The elderly California preacher who convinced hundreds of faithful followers that the world would end last May has conceded he was wrong.

"Events within the last year have proven that no man can be fully trusted. Even the most sincere and zealous of us can be mistaken," wrote Harold Camping, in a letter to listeners of his evangelical Family Radio program.

"Yes, we humbly acknowledge we were wrong about the timing," he added in the letter, posted on the Family Radio website.

The 90 year old predicted that the world would end May 21. He then predicted the world would end Oct. 21.

The preacher and broadcaster said that despite his erroneous predictions, they had prompted interest in Jesus Christ from "all kinds of people who never before paid any attention to the Bible."

Camping suffered a mild stroke last June, shortly after his May Doomsday prediction failed to materialize. He also claimed the world would end back in 1994.