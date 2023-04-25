Expand / Collapse search
California police search for suspect after 1-year-old struck in Oakland shooting

The girl was taken to a nearby Oakland, California fire station for help where she was given aid until paramedics arrived

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 15-month-old girl was shot in California while riding in a car, authorities said Monday. 

The baby was hit in the stomach and brought to a fire station in Oakland with at least one gunshot wound. Family members banged on the doors to Fire Station 4 for help, FOX San Francisco reported. 

CASH APP'S BOB LEE VISITED SUSPECT'S SISTER HOURS BEFORE MURDER. ARGUED WITH ALLEGED KILLER, COURT DOCS REVEAL

Oakland baby shot in stomach

A red car in Oakland, California where a baby was shot in the stomach and then taken to a fire station for help.  (Fox San Francisco)

The shooting occurred in Oakland's Clinton neighborhood. Witnesses told authorities a red vehicle was at a stop sign and then they heard gunfire and the tires screeching. 

The car parked by the fire station and a man and woman rushed out with the baby girl, who was bleeding, the news outlet said. The car doors had bullet holes. 

Fire officials gave the child first aid and took her to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. 

"I see like one girl and a man, they are knocking on the door for the fire department and then people are coming from the fire department to help," said Marwan Farhan, who works at Saba Gift Market across the street. "I feel very bad seeing that. It’s dangerous in Oakland because we get a lot of problems in this area."

The Oakland Police Department said it is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.