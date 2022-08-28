Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California police say two women zip-tied, one man shot in home invasion

California police say that three masked men took items from the house.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
California police say that two women were zip-tied and one man was shot during a home invasion on early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. at a Temple City home in the 700 block of Longden Avenue, according to FOX 11.

Officials said that a man was also found at the home with a gunshot wound, and added that he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

An uninjured baby was also found when officers arrived at the scene.

California police say that two women were zip-tied and one man was shot during a home invasion on early Sunday morning.

Police said that three masked men entered the home and stole several items, but didn't state how much was stolen from the home.

Police don't have any suspects in custody.

