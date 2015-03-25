California police find possible explosives in home after arrest

Riverside police say officers and federal agents have found possible explosives while inspecting a house where a man was arrested a day earlier.

Lt. Guy Toussaint tells the Riverside Press-Enterprise police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were inspecting the home of 46-year-old William Hunziker on Wednesday when they found indications of explosives and booby traps, and replica cannons outside. They were working to clean up hazardous materials and had sent possible explosive samples to a lab.

Officers cordoned off streets and evacuated five houses around Hunziker's.

Police say he was arrested Tuesday after he reports that he had been firing a gun in his front yard. He was taken into custody on suspicion of elder abuse when a woman in his care appeared emaciated.