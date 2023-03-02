California police, FBI comb through 'substantial amount of evidence' after explosives found at suspect's home

California authorities identified a man Thursday at the center of an explosives and drug investigation that prompted a police response to a home.

A large police presence arrived at a San Jose home Wednesday where Peter Karasev, 35, was arrested in connection with the probe. He was booked into jail on suspicion of manufacturing explosive materials, possessing explosive materials, and felony vandalism, the San Jose Mercury-News reported.

The home is located on Potomac Court, about a block north of the Gunderson High School campus, the report said. Investigators said they found evidence of illegal drug-making inside the home.

The FBI and a National Guard unit, the 95th Civil Support Team, which specializes in handling and securing explosives, joined authorities Thursday.

San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said both teams would be present to help with "evidence processing and security."

On Wednesday, police said they expected to be at the home possibly into the weekend.

"There is a substantial amount of evidence that needs to be collected," a department tweet reads."

Karasev is being held at the Elmwood men’s jail with no bail, according to jail records.