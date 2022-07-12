Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California police arrest man, save child in carjacking following a chase

CA carjacker was arrested without incident and the police recovered the child, still sleeping in his child seat

Associated Press
A man stole a woman’s car with a sleeping child in the back as she shopped in a convenience store in south Los Angeles, police said.

KABC-TV reported the woman saw her car moving away Monday night and ran after it, beginning a chase that lasted nearly an hour.

She spotted police and shared her phone number, enabling them to track the car using the "Find my iPhone" application on her phone, which she left in the car. Officers then followed the car around Los Angeles before finally using spike strips to deflate the tires.

Carjacker caught after hour-long chase through Los Angeles.

Carjacker caught after hour-long chase through Los Angeles. (Fox News)

The driver was arrested without incident and the police recovered the child, still sleeping in his child seat.

The mother told reporters she had gone into the 7-Eleven to get a free Slurpee for her child.