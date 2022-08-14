Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

California police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation

The San Bernardino Police Department arrested some 30 people in an anti-gang enforcement sweep.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Police officers are the ‘victims’ of America’s nationwide crime surge: Former NYC police commissioner Video

Police officers are the ‘victims’ of America’s nationwide crime surge: Former NYC police commissioner

Former NYC police commissioner Howard Safir provides a unique perspective on how society’s negative outlook on law enforcement has attributed to the surging crime and a police shortage.

Dozens of people were arrested Friday in a multi-department sweep of a suspected gang operation in Southern California, police said. 

The arrests were spearheaded by the San Bernardino Police Department with help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding cities. 

    Police said more operations are expected in the near future. (San Bernardino Police Department)

    More than two dozen gang members were busting in the operation, police said.  (San Bernardino Police Department)

    San Bernardino police officers arrest a suspect gang member. (San Bernardino Police Department)

The operation – part of a program called San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums (SMASH) – was in response to rising gang activity in San Bernardino, which is about an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles. 

"Recently, a beautiful, innocent, 8-year-old girl was shot in the face by gang members as she played in front of her home," said San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said in a statement, adding that several recent murders in the city were gang-related as well.

Officers made 30 felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests, San Bernardino police said. The department also recovered more than a dozen firearms, three ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of cocaine, a "large amount" of PCP, and two stolen vehicles. 

The names of those arrested have not been released at this time. San Bernardino Police Department says more sweeps are planned for the near future. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  